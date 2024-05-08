Will visitors buy into the shift away from meat? The Dealer is sceptical. \ Beyond Meat

The Dealer was amused to read that this summer’s Paris Olympics will see one-third of the meals on offer to athletes being of the vegetarian kind.

Even more astounding are the plans that will see 60% of meals offered to visitors being meat-free.

The Dealer’s advice to any Olympians setting out on a 400m dash, a few rounds in the boxing ring or a couple of games of ping pong would be to make sure they get to the canteen early for the best chances of meat and two veg.

The move might give some consolation to dairy farmers struggling with solids. Low protein is not just an issue on the dairy side, it seems.