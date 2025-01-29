Supermac’s and other takeaway outlets made a fortune on Friday night and over the weekend, as hungry power-less and water-less people descended on the restaurant chain in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

I should know, as I was one of the many who headed there for something to eat. There was no chicken left by the time The Dealer reached the top of the queue, but a bacon and cheese burger really hit the spot. Friday night brought a whole new meaning to a ‘roaring trade for beef’ for me.

I also noticed that anyone rushing around the shops on Thursday evening panic-buying bread and milk pre-storm were met with empty shelves – empty, that is, except for the section where the plant-based products masquerading as “milk” were on sale. Not even the panic buying could clear those shelves.

While power was restored in The Dealer’s location on Sunday, we’re still without water almost six days on from the storm.