Dr JP Seán Crowley, Old Chapel, Bandon, Cork/Waterfall, Cork, passed away on 28 February 2024 in his 91st year.

Seán was the former CEO of South Western Cattle Breeding Services (SWCBS), Cork District Milk Board and Dairygold AI. He was a visionary for dairy farming in Ireland, and gave of his time selflessly to make a huge impact on the lives of Irish farmers, particularly those of his native west Cork and its surrounding area.

Seán was the leading figure in driving the uptake of milk recording and was instrumental in setting up the IDRC, a co-operative of 27 organisations representing the Irish dairy industry.

IDRC was responsible for the national co-ordination of milk recording and authenticating the records.

Seán was an exceptional communicator and collaborator with an innate passion for Irish dairy farming.

This combination was instrumental in Seán’s contribution to the development and growth of milk recording where Seán oversaw its computerisation and eventually its integration into the newly formed ICBF.

He was involved in the establishment of electronic calf registrations and bringing its headquarters to SWCBS.

ICBF formation

Seán was involved in the formation of ICBF and was instrumental in bringing its headquarters to Bandon initially.

Seán was a beloved husband of the late Fionnuala, and loving father of Róisín, Tadhg, Conor, Diarmuid and the late Anne, dear brother of the late Jerry, Anne and Mary and grandfather of the late Jessica.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

