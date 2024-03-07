It had previously been confirmed by the Department that the second phase of ACRES was oversubscribed. \ Gerry Faughnan

Accepting all 9,000 applicants into tranche two of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is the “a positive move” by the Department of Agriculture, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said.

“This is a positive move by the Department. Given our climate ambition, leaving farmers out would have sent the wrong message.

“Getting all farmers who were interested into ACRES is something [the] IFA has lobbied strongly on for some time,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday that it would accept all applicants into tranche two of ACRES.

Complex

Previously, it had been confirmed by the Department that the second phase of ACRES was oversubscribed and there was only space for 4,000 farmers, despite 9,000 applications to the scheme.

IFA rural development chair John Curran said ACRES has been a complex and difficult scheme to administer, but the important thing now is that all applicants know where they stand and they didn’t incur costs pulling together plans for no reason.

“With all the weather-related challenges and shortage of raw materials, especially native trees and hedgerows, to meet ACRES action deadlines, there may well need to be more flexibility and innovation from our Department officials,” he said.