There is an opportunity for an assistant farm manager on an Irish owned farm in New Zealand. / Dewi jones

We took a look at the jobs available in the agri-food sector.

This week, opportunities include relief milking, an assistant farm manager role in New Zealand, and employment in a meat processing plant.

Assistant farm manager, New Zealand

An Irish-run dairy farm is looking for an experienced farm manager to help run its farm in New Zealand.

With over 850 cows, the farm is located in Invercargill on the South Island.

The farm has modern infrastructure, with a 50-bale rotary, automatic cluster removers, in-shed feeding and automatic drafting and collars.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years’ dairy farming experience and a degree in agriculture or a related subject. They will be confident milking cows, detecting mastitis, driving tractors, feeding silage and be able to work on their own initiative.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is looking to progress their dairy farming career. The candidate will be offered a competitive package and will start work in July and they must be able to commit to a full season.

If this opportunity appeals to you, please click to get more information.

Relief milker, Meath

A relief milker is wanted near Slane, Co Meath.

This part-time job will involve milking three to four times a week, with future opportunities available.

Working days are flexible and can be arranged to suit the worker.

Good rates are available for the right candidate.

More information for interested parties can be found here.

Dairy farm assistant, Cork

A dairy farm assistant is needed in Mallow, Co Cork.

The future employee will carry out general farm duties, including milking.

If this is of interest to you, please click here.

Meat processing operatives, Monaghan

Silver Hill Duck is currently recruiting meat processing operatives. Based in Emyvale, Co Monaghan, the successful candidates will work as part of the factory processing team producing meat to fulfil production targets on a daily and weekly basis.

They will work in all areas of the factory, working as a team, and on their own initiative.

This full time job has a minimum annual remuneration of €30,000, with a standard 39-hour working week.

More information can be got here.