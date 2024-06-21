There are numerous opportunities for those with an interest in machinery work, with openings in Kilkenny and Dublin.
Excavator drivers wanted - Dublin
Total Solutions is looking for a number of experienced 360 excavator operators for work throughout Dublin.
Candidates should have a valid 360 excavator operator CSCS, a safe pass and manual handling training.
RCT and PAYE payment options are available.
Click here for more information.
Tractor drivers required - Kilkenny
Tractor drivers are required by National Nutrition for bulk fertiliser spreading. The company is based in Kilkenny.
Opportunities are also available to drive a loading shovel and for general store work.
Both full- and part-time work is available.
If this is of interest to you, click here.
Dairy farm manager - Monaghan
A dairy farm in Co Monaghan is looking for a farm manager.
Experience in herd management, milking and calf rearing is preferred.
Applications are open to agricultural graduates or those with a minimum of two years of full-time experience in dairy farming.
Continuous development and training will be provided and a salary of €34,000 is on offer.
The successful candidate for this full-time position will start immediately.
For more information, click here.
