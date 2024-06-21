A Kilkenny-based company is looking for tractor drivers. \ Donal O'Leary

There are numerous opportunities for those with an interest in machinery work, with openings in Kilkenny and Dublin.

Excavator drivers wanted - Dublin

Total Solutions is looking for a number of experienced 360 excavator operators for work throughout Dublin.

Candidates should have a valid 360 excavator operator CSCS, a safe pass and manual handling training.

RCT and PAYE payment options are available.

Click here for more information.

Tractor drivers required - Kilkenny

Tractor drivers are required by National Nutrition for bulk fertiliser spreading. The company is based in Kilkenny.

Opportunities are also available to drive a loading shovel and for general store work.

Both full- and part-time work is available.

If this is of interest to you, click here.

Dairy farm manager - Monaghan

A dairy farm in Co Monaghan is looking for a farm manager.

Experience in herd management, milking and calf rearing is preferred.

Applications are open to agricultural graduates or those with a minimum of two years of full-time experience in dairy farming.

Continuous development and training will be provided and a salary of €34,000 is on offer.

The successful candidate for this full-time position will start immediately.

For more information, click here.