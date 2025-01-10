The Road Safety Authority (RSA) issued 3,774 category W (tractor) licences in 2024.

The majority of these (3,700) were provisional licences, with the remaining 74 in the form of full licences.

Some 3,653 licences were issued to drivers under the age of 20, while another 121 licences were issued to recipients over 25.

In 2023, the number of licences issued were similar, with 3,616 licences issued, over 90% of which were also issued to those between the ages of 16 and 20.

Currently, the law states that a person cannot drive a tractor in a public place unless they are at least 16 years of age and hold a

learner permit or a full category W driving licence.

Furthermore, a person who holds a learner permit for category W must not carry a passenger unless the vehicle is constructed or

adapted to carry a passenger and that person holds a driving licence in that category for a minimum of two years.

A person with a full category W licence can only carry a passenger where the tractor is equipped to carry a passenger.

When a person passes a driving test in category B (car), they automatically pick up the category W driving licence.

Review

The RSA has said that it is currently carrying out a review into the legal age limit of tractor drivers.

Under this review, it has said that it is also considering the introduction of a mandatory training programme and a driving test in order to obtain a tractor licence.