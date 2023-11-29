The project will have a capacity of around 55MW.

Proposals for an 11-turbine wind farm have been approved by An Bord Pleanála amid significant opposition.

The project was classed as a strategic infrastructure development (SID) and the planning application was lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála in 2021 by Kilkenny-based Curns Energy Ltd.

The project involves the installation of 11 turbines with 5MW capacity on the west side of Waterford and six turbines on the east side of Cork. These two sets of turbines will be interconnected by a 3.3km underground cable.

Approval was granted with 24 conditions, including the turbines' hub height must remain within the range of 83.5m to 93.5m and the blade lengths fall between 56.5m and 66.5m. The overall tip height of the turbines cannot exceed 150m.

Opposition

The wind farm faced significant opposition locally, with both local authorities reported to have been opposed to the application.

Chair of Blackwater Wind Aware Patrick Massey said that they are disappointed but not surprised by the decision in relation to the proposed Lyrenacarriga wind farm.

"It's deeply alarming that these very relevant concerns and objections of over 1,000 people can be so easily dismissed," he said in a statement.