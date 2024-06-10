Salem Gharbia, head of the Department of Environmental Science at ATU.

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Sligo County Council have launched a project providing horticulture and tillage farmers with innovative tools and solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and enhance sustainability.

The project is led by Salem Gharbia, head of the Department of Environmental Science at ATU, and Iulia Anton, a co-lead and postdoctoral researcher in Environmental Science at ATU - it is funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

Taking a two-tier approach, the physical component comprises a network of local sensors to measure emissions from various farming activities, while the digital component integrates the real-time data into a modelling framework.

This framework enables the simulation of different farming practices and 'what i'" scenarios, allowing farmers to optimise productivity while minimising resource consumption and carbon emissions.

Digital platform

Gharbia explained in detail the project's objectives: "Through this project, we are developing a framework and digital platform that will enable policymakers, farmers, and local government bodies to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to address climate change impacts, for the tillage/horticulture sector."

Anton explained that the digital model can also simulate different farming practices and see how they would impact the farm's carbon footprint and productivity.

Pete Murtagh, climate action officer at Sligo County Council, highlighted the collaborative nature of the project and its engagement with local farmers.

"We are excited to partner with ATU on this innovative initiative.

By involving farmers in the co-design and implementation of solutions, we aim to foster a sense of ownership and collective responsibility in addressing climate challenges within the agricultural sector.

By empowering farmers with data-driven insights and innovative solutions, the project aims to foster a more sustainable and resilient future for Ireland's agricultural sector."

Any tillage or horticulture farmers interested in the project can get involved by contacting the team of researchers at Earth-HB@atu.ie for further information or inquiries.