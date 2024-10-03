Beef exports to China and South Korea are expected to be put on hold once again, in line with agreed protocols.

Irish beef is effectively locked out of the Chinese and South Korean markets following the discovery of atypical BSE in a bovine animal.

This is the third time in four years that Ireland has been excluded from the Chinese beef market because of BSE cases.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that tests carried out at its Central Veterinary Research Laboratory confirmed a case of atypical BSE on the evening of 19 September 2024.

The animal in question was a 15-year-old cow that was imported in 2012 as a three-year-old animal. The animal was identified during the Department’s on-going systematic surveillance of fallen animals at knackeries.

'No public risk'

“The animal did not enter the food or feed chain and there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence,” a Department statement noted. “Atypical BSE is a rare spontaneous event that may occur in any bovine population. It is not related to feed contamination.”

The case will have an immediate impact on some markets that Ireland exports to.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed: “The identification of this atypical BSE case does not impact on trade generally. However, agreements with some trading partners require notification of such cases, and the relevant competent authorities have been informed.

“Agreements with China, Japan and Korea require official notification of such cases to issue to their competent authorities. The Department notified their competent authorities on 20 September 2024.

“China has requested the voluntary suspension of trade as per the agreed protocols, pending their evaluation of the case.

“Korea have suspended trade as per the agreed protocols, pending their evaluation of the case.”

The Department added: “The resumption of trade is a matter for the importing country.”

Disrupted

Ireland’s beef exports to China this year, up to the end of July, were worth close €8m, with almost 1,450t shipped to the country.

However, beef exports to China in recent years have been severely disrupted due to two previous periods of exclusion as a result of BSE.

Irish beef initially gained access to the Chinese market in April 2018 and was suspended in May 2020.

The market subsequently reopened for Irish beef exports in January 2023, before being temporarily suspended again in November 2023. The market reopened to Irish beef again in January 2024.

Industry insiders believe that this latest exclusion should be short-lived and could be sorted in a number of weeks rather than months.

The South Korean market only opened for Irish beef in May this year. The country with a population of 52 million is viewed as a sizeable potential market, as annual beef consumption is 15kg per person.

This story was updated on 3 October 2024 to include Department of Agriculture statement.