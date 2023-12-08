Kilkenny dairy farmer Bill O’Keeffe has been elected to succeed Rose Mary McDonagh as Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm business committee chair.

He was elected at a meeting of the committee in the Irish Farm Centre on Thursday and he will begin his term at the IFA AGM in January.

O’Keeffe previously held the position of vice-chair of the committee.

He thanked McDonagh for the huge work and effort she put into the position over the last four years. This sentiment was echoed by all members of the committee at the meeting.

“I look forward to working not only with this committee, but with all in [the] IFA to represent and lobby on behalf of farmers.

“We face many complex challenges in agriculture and I will give my utmost effort in this role to ensure our voices are heard in all matters related to the business of farming,” he said.