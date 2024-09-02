The 2023 winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year award Dwayne Shiels (centre), pictured with then IFA president Tim Cullinan; Macra president Elaine Houlihan; FBD Insurance CEO Tomás Ó Midheach; and FBD Trust's chairman Michael Berkery.

The countdown to the 2024 Macra Young Farmer of the Year is now on, with only one week to go before the winner is unveiled in Co Laois.

A list of 10 semi-finalists will be cut to five next Tuesday 10 September, just before the final round of interviews to choose a winner.

This year marks the 26th year of the competition, which is supported by FBD and run in partnership with Macra Skillnet and the IFA.

Professor Karina Pierce of the UCD school of agriculture and food science will chair this year’s judging panel, with awards to be presented by Marty Morrissey.

Prizes of €1,000 are up for grabs for winners in the following be categories: dairy, drystock, other enterprises, land mobility, career farm management and the best young entrant.

A €500 prize is on offer for the farm biodiversity winner too, while all category winners will receive vouchers for FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

The 10 candidates still in the running for the Young Farmer of the Year crown and a €5,000 prize are:

Charlene Powell from Tipperary.

Christopher Cahill from Meath.

David Melody from Kilkenny.

Heather O’Connell from Cork.

Jamie Hannon from Sligo.

Martin O’Reilly from Laois.

Patrick Greenan from Monaghan.

Sarah Kelly from Sligo.

Séamus Leahy from Limerick.

Thomas Hayes from Tipperary.

Macra’s president Elaine Houlihan said the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards was one of the highlights in Macra’s calendar.

“I would like to congratulate every young person who entered the competition this year and I would like to wish our semi-finalists the very best of luck, as they wait until next Tuesday to find out if they have made the final,” she said.

High standards

IFA president Francie Gorman said: “Each year, the standard set by the contestants is very high and reflects the promise that exists in the sector.”

“I’m sure 2024 will be no different. I hope the experience gained by those taking part will persuade them to take up leadership positions in the future,” Gorman added.

CEO of FBD Insurance Tomás Ó Midheach stated that the company understands the importance of supporting the next generation of farmers.

“Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to finals,” he said.

“They are all fantastic ambassadors for Irish farming and on behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future.”

Read more