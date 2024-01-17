In total, 121 animals were involved in train collisions in 2023.

The Dealer has been made aware of new data from Irish Rail that shows three cows, six sheep and 86 deer were hit by trains on Irish railways in 2023.

Eighteen dogs, two pheasants, two goats, two birds, a fox and a badger were struck by trains last year.

The number of deer hit by trains has increased significantly year on year.

In 2023, 86 were struck by trains, up from 51 in 2022 and 29 in 2021.

51 collisions on level crossings involved deer in 2021