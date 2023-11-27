The Department's annual review and outlook for 2023 has been published. \ Philip Doyle.

The critical importance of the farming sector in Ireland has been highlighted in the Department of Agriculture’s annual review and outlook for 2023, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

“Despite the many challenges faced in the last number of years by our farmers and fishers, food producers, processors and the food distribution chain, the sector has demonstrated its adaptability and resilience to continue to deliver safe and nutritious food for Irish and international markets.

“This is evidenced by the rise in value of agri-food exports last year to a record €19bn, which represents an increase of 76% over the past decade, largely driven by value rather than volume,” he said.

The annual review and outlook is an essential publication for anybody interested in a detailed overview of our agri-food sector, he said.

'Vital tool for researchers'

“I have no doubt it will be a vital tool for researchers, students and practitioners who wish to understand where the sector sits in our overall national economic output.”

The food, drink and primary production sector accounted for 40% of all export sales by Irish-owned companies, directly supporting 165,000 jobs, or 6.5% of total employment, predominantly in rural and coastal communities last year.

“This significant domestic economic footprint, including its export profile, reflects the natural comparative advantages of Irish production and a long agricultural tradition,” the Minister said.

“The Irish agri-food sector continues to adapt and evolve, operating more efficiently and sustainably year on year.

“We have huge ambition to be a world leader in sustainable food systems and there is proven demand for food produced to our high standards.

"I believe that as global demand for food increases, there are vast opportunities for the sector on its value driven production trajectory,” he said.