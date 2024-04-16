Brendan is holding a tractor run on Sunday 5 May in Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

Cavan man Brendan O’Reilly will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in August aid of the Meningitis Research Foundation.

The first-year student in University of Limerick, who is from a dairy farm in Kilcolgy and has never climbed a mountain before, is one of 25 students from the college taking on the challenge.

The Meningitis Research Foundation carries out research and also supports families who have lost loved ones to the disease.

Tractor run

Brendan is holding a tractor run on Sunday 5 May in Kilcogy village. Registration is from 12pm and tractors will depart at 1pm, with all proceeds going to the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Donations can also be made here.