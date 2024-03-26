Dura2 posts have a chesnut brown colour, which FRS says makes them ideal for repairs to creosote fences.

FRS Fencing has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that fencing grant aid from the Department of Agriculture has been extended to the use of Dura2 posts.

Anyone wishing to secure these grants, either through TAMS or NPIs in ACRES, will now be able to use the DURA2 post for their farm fencing and be fully eligible for the relevant grant.

The announcement follows on from Dura2 posts receiving IS.436 certification, which will now allow the posts to meet the minimum specification set out in S.148, the Department's spec on farm fencing and fence posts.

They have also been approved under the biocidal product regulations (BPR), passing all required environmental, human and animal risk assessments.

Similar colours

Due to their similar colour, FRS stated that Dura2 posts blend with existing creosote fences and are "environmentally safe", with a manufacturer’s warranty of up to 20 years.

Manufactured from slow-grown pine, Dura2 are stated as having "no unpleasant odour", with the production process involving multiple controlled dryings and treatments.

The Dura2 posts are stated as having a wide variety of associated uses, including residential, equestrian and agricultural fencing solutions.

The timber is available in machine round, pointed posts, pointed straining posts, all created from kiln dried redwood pine.

“It is great to see the Department has extended their fencing grant aid to include Dura2,” said Donal Slattery of FRS Fencing.

“We have seen strong demand for the use of Dura2 in fencing and people wanted to make sure they could use it as part of their grant aid submissions.

"With Dura2 having recently secured its quality standard certifications, the process will be straightforward for anyone seeking to include Dura2 in their grant applications.

“Since the use of creosote was banned last year, there has been a search for effective alternatives. As a creosote substitute, the benefits of Dura2 are clear.

"It blends well with existing creosote posts, is durable and long lasting, doesn’t come with an odour, is environmentally safe and meets all the required safety standards.

“With the grant aid now being available we fully expect to see demand for Dura2 products grow further following its very successful launch on to the Irish market last year,” Mr Slattery concluded.