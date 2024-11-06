Early buying of fertiliser is at a standstill this season, despite fears that the deteriorating situation in the Middle East could hit supplies and push up prices.

A number of merchants contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal said there was no early business being done on fertilisers.

“There is nothing happening on the fertiliser front. Nobody is biting at either wholesale or retail level,” one midlands merchant commented.

“Tax will probably be a bit of a driver for sales as we come up to Christmas, but there’s no stir right now,” he added.

IFA farm business committee chair, Bill O’Keeffe said fertiliser purchases this season will be on a “just-in-time” basis.

Farmers won’t buy fertiliser until they’re ready to spread it in January or February, O’Keeffe maintained.

While he conceded that the situation in the Middle East was a concern for fertiliser markets, he said tensions in the region should not impact prices or supplies unless the geo-political situation deteriorates. Close to 50% of the world’s traded urea comes from the Middle East, with Iran a major exporter.

There are fears that fertiliser shipments from the region could be impacted should clashes involving Israel and Iran escalate.