It is expected that Brussels will look for real-time journey data from hauliers in its proposals. \ Donal O'Leary

Calves younger than five weeks of age or lighter than 50kg could see a 50km transport limit imposed on their transport, under new proposals from Brussels.

In addition, reports suggest that the European Commission will look to reduce animal transport journey times and increase space requirements, rather than blocking live exports to countries outside of the EU. The new welfare rules are to be published next week. It is expected that real-time tracking of livestock lorries will form a key element of the Farm to Fork animal transport update.

It is anticipated that the Commission will seek to require exporters to equip lorries with milk feeders if they wish to continue exporting unweaned calves on journeys lasting longer than eight hours. It is proposed that after a nine-hour journey, calves will need feeding and a one-hour rest, before they are allowed to transport another nine hours.