Farmland prices stabilised in 2023, with a 2.9% decline in prices following seven years of growth, according to the Irish Farmers Journal Agricultural Land Price Report 2023.

The average price paid for land last year across the country was €11,925/ac.

There was no decrease in the number of farms put up for sale last year.

The number of acres on sale increased, with 66,788ac placed on the market.

The number of farms sold by year end was 702, which was close to the number of the previous year. But the total area of land that sold fell and, by year end it was 28,260ac, a drop of 14%.

Highest and lowest

The gap between the dearest and cheapest counties widened in 2023.

The highest land prices were in Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny and Waterford.

The annual report found that the lowest land prices were in Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

