The plant will need to be completed by 31 December 2025.

Developers who will have an anaerobic digestion plant in operation by 2025 are being invited to submit an expression interest under the Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme.

This week, the Government launched its National Biomethane Strategy, aimed at paving the way to develop an anaerobic digestion industry.

The scheme is being administered by the Department of Agriculture, along with the Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) and the capital grant is funded by the European Union Recovery & Resilience Facility.

Criteria

Developers will be asked if their project is:

An operational biogas plant upgrading to biomethane.

A new biomethane plant with full planning permission.

A biomethane plant with authority planning approval application submitted to local authority.

A biomethane plant in the planning application process with the plan to achieve planning permission before close of application.

They will also be asked what the planned feedstock of the plant is, if an outlet for the biomethane has been planned and if the plant will be completed by 31 December 2025.

To submit an expression of interest, follow this link.

After the form is submitted and if it fulfils the initial criteria, applicants will then receive an application form, which will be sent to them directly by the SEAI.