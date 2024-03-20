The average overcharge was €63, with approximately 7% of FBD’s new farm insurance customers affected.

FBD has had to refund farmer customers after it overcharged them for insurance.

The insurer’s underwriting department wrote to impacted customers in recent weeks, making them aware of the overcharge, which became apparent following a review.

Responding to a query from the Irish Farmers Journal, FBD said the average overcharge was €63, with approximately 7% of FBD’s new farm insurance customers affected.

“Following a recent review, it has come to our attention that due to a system processing error, an incorrect rating was applied to circa 7% of FBD new farm insurance’s customer-base and resulted in an average overpayment of €63.25.

“We have apologised to customers and have notified them that we are in the process of refunding the amount to them,” FBD said.