Four farmers have been named on Revenue's latest tax defaulters' list for quarter three of 2024.

It shows that three farmers failed to lodge income tax returns, while a dairy farmer from Co Kerry was fined for the under-declaration of capital acquisitions tax (CAT).

Francis Lennon from Drumraney, Athlone, Co Westmeath, has been fined €1,250 for failing to lodge income returns.

Farmer/haulier Michael Monaghan from Fosterfields, Athboy, Co Meath, was also fined €1,250 for the same offense.

Another €1,250 fine has been handed down to Richard Morrin from Derrockstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, for failing to lodge income returns also.

CAT

Dairy farmer James Walsh from Clashmealcon, Causeway, Tralee, Co Kerry, is named on the list for the under-declaration of CAT to the value of €80,075.

The Kerry farmer is listed as having to pay a total of €125,764, which includes €21,667 in interest and penalties of €24,022.