Storm Éoywn has forced a number of marts to reschedule sale days which were due to take place this Friday.

The storm, which Met Éireann has said poses a "danger to life", is due to grip the country from 2am on Friday morning and last until noon in a number of counties.

Roscrea Mart in Tipperary has had to cancel its usual Friday morning cattle sale and reschedule it for Saturday 25 January as a result of the red wind warning, which is in place for the whole country.

Likewise, Tullow Mart has deferred its fatstock cull cow sale from Friday to Saturday. Tullow's sale will now take place on Saturday with a clearance sale of 40 suckler cows, entry of 100 reared Angus- and Charolais-cross yearling stores and top-quality beef cattle.

Both Skibbereen Mart in Cork and Roscommon Mart have announced that they will resume normal service on Friday 31 January.

Tuam Mart in Galway is also closing its doors this Friday as a result of the storm, reopening on Monday for its cattle sale.

Gortatlea Mart in Kerry is planning on getting under way on Friday afternoon once the storm eases.

Thursday

The dairy clearance sale due to take place at Corrin Mart on Friday morning has also been moved due to the weather.

The sale will now take place at 4pm on Thursday 23 January before the full effects of storm Éowyn come into force.

The complete dairy clearance sale on behalf of John Condon, Cullane, Ballylanders, Co Limerick, consists of 50 head of British

Friesian-type young cows.

Merchants

A number of co-ops and merchants have also moved to close up shop on Friday morning in order to keep staff and farmers safe from the elements.

J Grennans and Sons will close all branches on Friday until 2pm, with deliveries scheduled for Friday being rescheduled to Saturday.

All seven Liffey Mills branches will also be closed until 1pm.