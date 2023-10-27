The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) stands firmly opposed against proposals to introduce an NCT-style test for farm tractors, its president Dermot Kelleher has stated.

Kelleher said the “right decision” was taken on similar proposals in 2018, when the idea was shot down by stakeholders and the proposal limited to tractors used primarily for road haulage.

“This issue was settled in 2018 when, after extensive stakeholder engagement, it was agreed that only tractors with a maximum design speed exceeding 40km/hr, which are being used for non-agricultural activities, would require roadworthiness testing,” Kelleher said.

He commented that the association’s national executive agreed that the current requirement for these tractors with top speeds of over 40km/hr should stay.

“However, there was unanimous opposition to imposing an NCT-style test on slow-moving tractors.”

A testing regime for lower-speed tractors would add another layer of bureaucracy to farming, the farm leader added.

“Tractors are an essential part of any farming enterprise and out of necessity, great care is taken to ensure they are kept in proper working order.

“In the absence of any clear evidence that NCT-style testing on all tractors would make any difference to our national road safety statistics, ICSA will stand firm in opposing any such move.”