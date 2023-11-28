Callum Murphy, Marcas Bowen and Niall Drennan from CBS Kilkenny with their Irish Farmers Journal bags.\ Eanna Collins
Six-year-old Jack Doyle from Kildare with his best friend 'Lambic' sheltering from the rain. \ Jack Doyle
Jimmy O’Connell, four, from Clonlara, Co Clare, having a read of the Irish Farmers Journal Junior. \ Christine Skehan
Seven-year-old Kate O’Leary helping to get the calf shed ready for winter.
Conor Shanahan feeding his calf with help from Teddy the labrador. \ Donal Shanahan
Scruffy the Bernese mountain dog poses in the frost on the Roche farm in Meath. \ Aoife Roche
To send us your photos, go to ifj.ie\yourphotos here.
Callum Murphy, Marcas Bowen and Niall Drennan from CBS Kilkenny with their Irish Farmers Journal bags.\ Eanna Collins
Six-year-old Jack Doyle from Kildare with his best friend 'Lambic' sheltering from the rain. \ Jack Doyle
Jimmy O’Connell, four, from Clonlara, Co Clare, having a read of the Irish Farmers Journal Junior. \ Christine Skehan
Seven-year-old Kate O’Leary helping to get the calf shed ready for winter.
Conor Shanahan feeding his calf with help from Teddy the labrador. \ Donal Shanahan
Scruffy the Bernese mountain dog poses in the frost on the Roche farm in Meath. \ Aoife Roche
To send us your photos, go to ifj.ie\yourphotos here.
SHARING OPTIONS: