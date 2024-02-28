Charlie Killeen holds his grandson Oliver Killeen on the family farm in Meelick, Co Galway. \ Dara Killeen
Cillian O’Donnell checking out the mart trade by reading his great-grandad's copy of the Journal in Laois.
Sister and brother Ava (eight) and Adam (four) Dennehy, from Beaufort, Co Kerry, with one of the first lambs of 2024 on the Dennehy family farm. \ Elaine Dennehy
Joe Minnock helping out during lambing season in Offaly.
Ben Swan helping to feed the calves on his father Brendan's dairy farm in Wexford. \ Brendan Swan
Rosie Mannion (three) and Desmond Cheevers, in Moylough, Co Galway, with his Charollais lamb. \ Mattie Mannion
Caroline Kiely after delivering her first calf of the season in Cork.
To send us your photo go to ifj.ie/yourphotos. Don’t forget to keep farm safety in mind at all times.
