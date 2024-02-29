Over 300 students thronged to Tullamore Farm in Co Offaly on Thursday 29 February as part of the Agri Aware farm walk and talk series.

Fifth and sixth year students from 12 different schools around the country came to gain some insight into the workings of a real-life beef and sheep farm, but also to get some technical tips which could help them in their Leaving Certificate exam.

Speakers from the Irish Farmers Journal were dotted around the farm, sharing with students their expertise in areas such as tillage, dairy, beef, agribusiness, breeding, careers in agriculture, farm buildings, veterinary, sheep, grasslands and machinery.

Take a look at some of the schools which came through the gates below.

Students from 12 different schools around the country attended Agri Aware's farm walk and talk at Tullamore Farm. \ Philip Doyle

Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh talks to students about the Irish tillage sector and its outputs. / Philip Doyle

Students hearing about beef prices and all things agribusiness. / Philip Doyle

Careers specialist Sarah McIntosh from Irish Country Living outlines the avenues school leavers can take if they want to study agriculture.

Machinery editor Gary Abbott outlines how machinery is the most common cause of fatalities on farms. / Philip Doyle

Siobhan Walsh says that the majority of grain grown in Ireland goes to the animal feed sector. \ Philip Doyle

Students travelled from as far as Scariff in Co Clare to attend Thursday's talk. \ Philip Doyle

Sarah Mcintosh outlines that over 70% of companies in the agri-food sector are struggling to find employees. / Philip Doyle

Buildings specialist Martin Merrick talks to students about the differences between sheep and cattle sheds, ventilation and the cost of erecting sheds. \ Philip Doyle

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan talks through the farm's dairy beef system. \ Philip Doyle

Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver talks through the farm's 260-ewe mid-season lambing flock \ Philip Doyle