Eight months on following a Prime Time exposé on the treatment of dairy calves in marts, the Department of Agriculture is still investigating allegations of animal mistreatment.

The footage, published by RTÉ in July 2023, shows serious breaches of animal welfare rules at a number of Irish marts, including the use of sticks on young calves and calves being kicked.

The programme also included unidentified knackery operators appearing to agree to provide a “kill and collect” service for healthy calves.

“As the matters highlighted remain under investigation by the Department, no comment can be provided at this time,” a spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

Speaking at the time, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the footage represented the actions of a few. “What we saw was utterly unacceptable, and in some instances was unlawful,” he said. The Department of Agriculture proceeded to request that RTÉ provide it with all of the footage available to investigate the matter fully.