Catherine Phibbs of the Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC) with Minister of State with responsibility for nature Malcolm Noonan.

Irish woollen products are to be gifted to dignitaries abroad by members of the Government representing the country this St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC) has launched a campaign that will see ministers and senators undertaking St Patrick’s Day trade missions wearing and gifting Irish woollen blankets and scarves.

The IGWC, which was formed in April 2023, said this international campaign is to highlight the viability and sustainability of Irish wool.

The bespoke knitted white woollen throws and emerald green scarves, using wool from farms on the island of Ireland, were commissioned by the IGWC.

Shifts in global economies, market demands and the emergence of other fibres have significantly affected the Irish wool industry.

The IGWC brings wool stakeholders together to highlight the potential of Irish wool locally and globally.