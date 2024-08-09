Scottish woman Una Cameron has set a new woman’s sheep shearing world record, shearing 517 ewes in nine hours at Trefrank Farm in Cornwall, England.

This total smashed the previous record, set by New Zealand’s Sacha Bond in February this year, of 458 ewes sheared.

Cameron had spent a year training with personal trainer Matt Luxton, who has trained over 10 world shearing record holders, before attempting the feat.

The record-breaking attempt took place on at Trefrank Farm, which is also owned by British Wool ambassador and world record holder Matt Smith.

This follows on from another world record that was broken only a few days earlier.

Nick Greaves set a new eight-hour strong wool lamb world record of 764 at Amerton Meadows Farm in Stafford, England.

Irish involvement

Although the record tables are dominated by UK and New Zealand-based farmers, one Irish man has been leaving his mark on the international stage.

Ivan Scott from Kilmacrennan, Co. Donegal currently holds the record for the quickest time to shear a sheep, at 37.9 seconds, which he broke live on Irish television in 2016.

Some of Scott’s other accolades include setting the nine-hour strong wool lamb record in 2017 with a tally of 867 which was beaten in 2021 by Englishman Stuart Connor at 872.

He also set the record for the eight-hour strong wool lamb class in 2012 which was unbeaten for ten years until 19-year-old Reuben Alabaster eclipsed it.