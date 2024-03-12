Jim Mulhall has been elected as new vice chair of Agri Aware. / Agri Aware

Kilkenny man Jim Mulhall has been elected as the new vice chair of Agri Aware.

Taking over from Teddy Cashman, Mulhall, a dairy farmer, recently served a four-year term as chair of Kilkenny Irish Farmer’s Association.

The Mulhall family are well-known for their herd of Danville Holsteins and the farm has become more environmentally sustainable through the use of technology.

Having been elected to the board of Agri Aware last year, Jim said that it was “a great honour” to be elected as vice chair.

Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin congratulated Jim on his election and said that he will “bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role”, and looks forward to working with him.