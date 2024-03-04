Local farmers, River Moy Search and Rescue, Mayo County Council and the community will work together to develop biodiversity along the Moy estuary. \ Brian Farrell

Farmers along the Moy estuary in Co Mayo are among those participating in 78 community projects around the country that have been awarded grant funding for biodiversity.

Local farmers, River Moy Search and Rescue, Mayo County Council and the community will work together to develop biodiversity along the Moy estuary and a river and lake in the catchment area.

Hedgerows, native tress and wildflowers will be developed at Castlefield and measures will be put in place to prevent pollution of Ballymore Lough.

Experts

The 78 community projects have been collectively awarded €376,000 in grant funding through a philanthropic and Government partnership.

Each local project will receive access to experts to either develop a community biodiversity action plan (CBAP) or support to implement measures from an existing plan.

Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan said these grants are impactful because they blend funding and expertise.

“It’s vital that we empower communities to restore nature at grassroots level, especially as the national biodiversity action plan takes root.

“Over the coming years, local authorities will also be developing local biodiversity action plans.

“Active, informed and engaged communities will help us ensure that policy-making for biodiversity is a two-way street, top down and bottom up,” he said.

Other projects

Other projects being undertaken include protecting corncrakes on the Aran Islands, sand martin nesting in Portlaoise and regenerating an 11ac island nature reserve on the River Nore.

The grants are the latest in a joint biodiversity fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation Ireland and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which has seen 213 such action plans developed across the country through a joint investment of €1.76m since 2019.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Community Foundation Ireland Denise Charlton said the “pioneering” project with the Government has provided leadership on biodiversity.

“While the challenge is great, what is hugely encouraging is the interest, energy and enthusiasm of the full spectrum of local groups now taking action to protect our plants and wildlife,” she said.