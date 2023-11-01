Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is considering rolling out supports for farmers with unharvested crops as a result of the poor weather.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is considering rolling out supports for farmers with unharvested crops, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The Irish Grain Growers Group met with Minister McConalogue last week and called for priority support for those who were hardest hit during this year’s harvest.

The group has looked for Government funds to be added to the exceptional aid funding secured from Europe.

However, this top-up will not be significant compared to costs incurred this season, the group maintained.

Crop insurance

The group has also called for crop insurance in Ireland to cover weather events.

“There was provision made by the EU in negotiations of the current CAP to consider same. It was met with no appetite by those present at the time. We believe this should be brought back to the table under CAP review and perhaps explore the possibility with those who provide farm insurance here in Ireland,” it said.