Over 350 farmers attended an Aurivo-organised 'Your Farm Your Future' event in Claremorris, Co Mayo this week. \ Richard McCarthy

Pre-nuptial agreements are becoming increasingly prevalent in the farm sector, well-known Clare-based solicitor Aisling Meehan has claimed.

The pressure for such agreements was coming from the younger generation as much as from their parents, Meehan told an Aurivo-organised dairy and succession event, which was held in Claremorris on Monday evening.

“The younger generation does not want to be the one that puts the farm in peril by making a wrong life decision,” she explained.

While Ireland is one of the few countries where pre-nuptial agreements are not legally binding, Meehan said there was a possibility that the courts could legislate for them if the Government fails to act.

Meehan also stressed to the audience the importance of both making a will and identifying a relative or other individual that would be granted the power of attorney.

She said the power of attorney consideration was crucially important where a farmer or land owner was seriously incapacitated by injury or illness.