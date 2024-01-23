Martin Kavanagh, Munster Bovine, speaking during the forum at the Dairy Beef 500 farm walk on the farm of Pat Collins, Dower, Castlemartyr, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Munster Bovine has appointed Martin Kavanagh as interim CEO of the company.

Qualifying as a vet from UCD in 1993, Kavanagh has worked for Munster Bovine for the last 14 years, beginning his time there as a veterinary consultant.

After 12 years with Munster Bovine, he started working as a business development and sustainability manager for two years before starting in this new interim position.

Kavanagh also has a post graduate certificate in dairy herd health.

Doreen Corridan previously held the role as CEO of the AI company before moving to NCBC last December.

Corridan had been in the role with Munster Bovine since July 2021.