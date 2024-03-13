The RZLT is to be due yearly on zoned lands from February 2025.

The IFA has reminded farmers that they have until 1 April to make a submission to their local authority to be excluded from the residential zoned land tax (RZLT). Farmers and landowners can also apply to have their land dezoned by local authorities by 31 May.

The reminder comes after a fresh set of draft RZLT maps were published in February outlining the areas still in the firing line of the tax, which will be levied at 3% of land’s market value per year.

The first tax bill under the RZLT had been planned to fall due on 1 February 2024, but was postponed in this year’s budget until February 2025 in an attempt to give genuine farmers another opportunity to dezone farmland.