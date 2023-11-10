Get the latest farming news from our news team.

On this week's podcast, the news team will discusses how a six-month delay to Ireland’s derogation cut is on the cards.

We discuss the latest case of atypical BSE identified in a 10-year-old cow during the week and how it's going to affect beef exports to China.

We also discuss how early housing has stoked a fodder shortage, which is largely due to a poor silage harvest in 2023.

And as IFA elections heat up, we talk about the new postal voting system in place this year and how the Irish Farmers Journal live debate between presidential candidates Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton played out last Monday in the Farm Centre.

