They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity. I beg to differ.
Was it the right image for the front of an AI catalogue to superimpose a cow as if she was standing in a river? With all the talk about water quality and how much dairy farmers are doing to improve it, I hope she doesn’t lift the tail and do the business. It’s ironic that most dairy farmers are investing thousands moving water troughs away from rivers and fencing off livestock from rivers. It’s probably fair to say the cover picture isn’t doing farmers any favours, given their efforts.
