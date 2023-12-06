Over 3,200 farmers will receive their 2023 Organic Farming Scheme advance payment from this Thursday.

These payments amount to 85% of the full annual payment offered under the scheme. The subsequent 15% balancing payment is expected to be made in spring 2024.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, announced on Thursday that more than €33m in payments will be issued to farmers this week.

“These payments are vital to provide the necessary support for maintenance and conversion to organic farming. I would also remind farmers that the scheme is currently open for new applications until 15 December, and I would strongly encourage anyone who wishes to apply to do so now,” she said.

The Minister also announced this Wednesday that a 60% grant rate will apply to investments funded by the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme in the new year.