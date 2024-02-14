The highest number of newly registered vets in 2023 were in Co Cork.

Some 321 new vets and 126 new veterinary nurses joined the Veterinary Council of Ireland's (VCI) register in 2023.

New vet registration, according to VCI, is up 6% when compared to 2022.

The total number of vets and veterinary nurses on the council's register currently stands at 3,522 and 1,263 respectively, which is an all-time high.

Of the 321 newly registered vets in 2023, 85 were awarded their Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from UCD.

The remaining vets graduated from a number of schools of Veterinary Medicine abroad, with the most popular being Warsaw Agricultural University (which accounted for 29 newly registered vets) and Budapest University of Veterinary Science (which accounted for 18 vets).

The counties which accounted for the most new vets in 2023 were:

Cork – 21 newly registered vets in 2023

Dublin – 20 newly registered vets in 2023

Kildare – 16 newly registered vets in 2023

Galway – 11 newly registered vets in 2023

Donegal – 10 newly registered vets in 2023

Tipperary – 10 newly registered vets in 2023

Wexford – 8 newly registered vets in 2023

Mayo – 6 newly registered vets in 2023

Kerry – 6 newly registered vets in 2023

Cavan – 5 newly registered vets in 2023

Clare – 5 newly registered vets in 2023

Derry – 2 newly registered vets in 2023

Down – 2 newly registered vets in 2023

Tyrone – 2 newly registered vets in 2023

Antrim – 1 newly registered vet in 2023

Working group

Cognisant of veterinary recruitment and retention challenges, the Veterinary Council has established a Workforce Review Working Group, which will analyse the register data and publish a report.

This report, the VCI said, will contain recommendations on the factors impacting recruitment and retention of vets and veterinary nurses on registers.

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of VCI said that the council believes the influx of vets in 2023 will help to meet growing demand for veterinary services across Ireland.

"We recognise that veterinary recruitment and retention is a challenge in many areas across the country, in Ireland and abroad. Our Workforce Review Working Group will examine these challenges closely and develop recommendations to address these challenges," she said.

New vet school

The Government and Higher Education Authority are considering proposals for additional capacity in veterinary places in third level institutions.

However, what college this additional capacity will be made at is yet to be decided on.