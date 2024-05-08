Rapid policy changes are needed on the climate and biodiversity fronts to change the model of agriculture, senior lecturer in Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Dr James Moran told the RDS Finding Common Ground conference on Friday.

“Rapid system change is needed, and I think it has to be a case of revolution, rather than evolution. Because we haven’t got time to break up the whole system. Our system is totally dysfunctional at the moment in terms of our food system, but we haven’t got time to break it down,” Moran said.

However, this change must happen in the CAP, as Brexit has shown that if you dismantle the flagship EU policy “what you are going to get after a lot of pain is not an awful lot different,” he commented.

Read more