Revenue officials confirmed that VAT refunds will be available on drafting gates, hydraulic scrapers and new build milking parlours during a meeting with the IFA on Tuesday.

IFA met with Revenue over the issue of VAT rebates to farmers who have carried out essential works on their farms.

Farmers were left reeling last December when changes to the interpretation of the rules surrounding VAT reclaims meant that refunds could not be made on items such as milk bulk tanks, meal bins, automatic calf feeders, scrapers and milking equipment. Revenue also outlined on Tuesday that VAT refunds are not applicable on heat and health monitoring systems or slurry bags.

However, Bill O’Keeffe, IFA farm business chair, said there are still a number of items that VAT should be refundable on.