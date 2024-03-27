New slurry export rules have been proposed by the Department.

Farmers will have to declare slurry movements within four days of the movement from May, the Department of Agriculture has said.

The move is planned to allow on-the-ground inspections at the time these exports take place to clamp down on bogus movements.

Farmers who export slurry and manure before 1 June will need to have these movements verified by the farmer importing it by 14 July under new Department proposals.

Similarly, it has been proposed that movements which take place between 1 June and 31 December must be verified by 14 January 2025.

If not verified by these dates, the movements will not be counted when yearly nitrates figures are calculated to assess compliance with stocking rate limits.

The Department has also clarified that where a farmer opts to feed a low protein ration to lower their cows’ nitrogen excretion rate, but does not follow through and feed a low protein ration, they will not automatically see payment penalties or exclusion from the derogation.

However, the Department also noted that it will monitor weather conditions and if bad weather or drought prevail, there may be “some tolerance” shown on ration protein levels.

