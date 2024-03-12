Met Éireann has warned of flooding in the south of the country.

Met Éireann has warned that there could be flooding in the southwest of the country, with status orange rain warnings in place for Cork and Kerry on Wednesday.

The warning is valid from 12pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday.

Persistent rain, heavy at times, is forecast alongside strong onshore winds, high tides and elevated river levels.

Met Éireann said the public can expect flooding, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions for the duration of the warnings.

Yellow warning

A status yellow rain warning has also been issued for Waterford.

This warning comes into effect at 12pm on Wednesday and will remain in place for 24 hours.