Status red wind warnings had been in place for parts of the country on Monday night. \ Clive Wasson

Farms are among the 100,000 premises without power this Monday, after storm Debi swept across the country earlier in the morning.

Storm force winds associated with storm Debi caused damage to the electricity network overnight, predominantly in western, midwest and midlands counties.

“As of 7.45am, approximately 100,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power, but this number may rise as the storm tracks eastwards.

“All available resources are deployed, and ESB Networks crews will respond to all electricity outages once it’s safe to do so. Further updates will issue in due course,” an ESB spokesperson said.

Farmers are warned that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

The public is asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Warnings

Much of the country remains under a status orange wind warning until 10am on Monday.

Possible impacts of the storm include:

Damage to exposed and vulnerable structures

Dangerous travelling conditions

Disruption to services

Damage to power lines

Fallen trees/branches

A status yellow wind and rain warning remains in place nationwide until 3pm.

Northern Ireland

An amber wind warning remains in place for Armagh and Down until 12pm on Monday, with a status yellow wind and rain warning in place across Northern Ireland until 2pm.