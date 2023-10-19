Ballydehob-based sheep farmer Johnny Ward moves his flock of sheep with the help of one of his sheepdogs, Chip. \ Andy Gibson

Friday

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the east and north on Friday morning, with the potential for heavy and prolonged falls leading to localised flooding, Met Éireann has warned.

The rain will be patchier elsewhere at first, but will turn more persistent later in the day. It will turn cooler across the north of the country, with highs of 10°C to 12°C, and afternoon temperatures ranging from 13°C to 15°C elsewhere.

There will be strong northwest winds along the southwest coast, but moderate to fresh northeast winds in other areas.

Saturday

Patchy rain in the south is likely to clear during Saturday morning to leave a day of sunny spells and passing showers.

Maximum temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

Clear spells and just isolated showers on Saturday night. Rather cold, with some mist or fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4°C to 7°C, with mostly light westerly breezes.

Sunday

It looks set to be mostly dry on Sunday, with plenty of autumnal sunshine and just the odd passing shower, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C in light, variable winds.

Many areas are expected to be dry on Sunday night, but there is the chance of some patchy rain in the south later. A chilly night for many, with lowest temperatures of 2°C to 6°C, but milder in southern coastal counties.

Management notes

Beef management

This week's beef management notes cover looking after autumn-born calves, housing space guidelines and looks ahead to the Tullamore Farm heifer sale.

Sheep management

Darren Carty writes that ground conditions and grass utilisation are deteriorating at a critical juncture, with many flocks in the midst of breeding and finishing lambs.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan outlines some of the new rules around the nitrates derogation coming into play for 2024.

Tillage management

Tillage farmers are making the most of every planting window, as short as they are, to get winter cereal crops into the ground, Siobhán Walsh writes.