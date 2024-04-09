Maria Wall, a 20-year-old farmer from Co Kilkenny, is to run for Fianna Fáil in the upcoming local elections.

In her final year of an agricultural science degree in University College Dublin (UCD), Wall is the youngest Fianna Fáil candidate nationwide.

From Mooncoin, Wall will run in the Piltown electoral area, where Fianna Fáil has selected two new candidates to run in June’s local elections alongside a sitting councillor.

Wall is to run on a campaign of advocating for the farming community and the younger generation, with key issues on her agenda being affordable housing, improved transport and better access to mental health supports.