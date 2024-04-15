The tillage payment of €100/ha announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis is a long way short of what is required, IFA president Francie Gorman has said.

“The reality is that before this announcement, the Government’s 2024 allocation for tillage farmers was nearly €30m down on 2023. This announcement is unlikely to even fill that hole,” he said.

“I met the Minister this week and made a submission setting out a strong case for €250/ha. The Minister’s announcement is far short of that,” he said.

Rushed

Instead of making a rushed announcement for an Ard Fheis audience, the Minister should engage with the sector and come forward with proposals to address one of the biggest crises in the history of our tillage sector, Gorman said.

“At our meeting on Wednesday, the Minister cited budgetary challenges as a barrier to supporting the sector. The ball is now in the new Taoiseach’s court to increase the allocation to the Department of Agriculture to allow for a tillage scheme that will make a real difference,” he said.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy said the scheme shows the Minister doesn’t have a grasp of the seriousness of the situation for growers on the ground.

“The weather conditions have only amplified the deep problems that exist for the tillage sector. The Minister has to come forward with a credible package that gives some hope to specialist tillage growers,” he said.

