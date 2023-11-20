In this week's Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, we hear from the youngest TD in Dáil Éireann - James O’Connor TD - on his dairy farming background.

Deputy O’Connor discusses the importance of electing candidates with knowledge of farming issues to public office, overcoming political “ground hurling” and his rapid rise to Leinster House.

The Cork native gives us his thoughts on maintaining Ireland's farm output, his criticism of the way farmers are often represented in the media and his aspirations to one day be appointed minister for agriculture.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.