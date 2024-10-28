An allocation of €500,000 has been announced to support historic thatched buildings under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan has announced.

The funding is part of a combined €11.1m in funding which will be allocated to grant schemes that will support owners and custodians of archaeological and built heritage.

This comprises a €7.4m allocation to the 2025 Community Monuments Fund, an allocation of €3.2m to the 2025 Historic Structures Fund, and the €500,000 for thatched buildings.

The money announced this Tuesday is in addition to the €6m already allocated to the main stream of the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, bringing the total investment to €17.1m in 2025.

Projects

The schemes will support approximately 950 projects to conserve the country’s archaeological heritage, develop traditional building skills, maintain and enhance the character of our historic buildings and streetscapes, and help bring vacant and derelict buildings back into use, the Department of Heritage said.

The funding will also help to build resilience against the impacts of extreme weather, it added.

“These funds are essential in the conservation and protection of our monuments and historic buildings and streetscapes, which are under threat from external factors such as climate change.

“The funds also support Ireland’s heritage sector by providing thousands of days of work for skilled heritage professionals. It’s fantastic to see how these funds have grown over the last number of years and I’m particularly pleased to see continued ring-fenced support for historic thatched buildings. We have a duty towards our heritage and to those who champion it and these investments will help to ensure that it continues to enrich all of our lives,” Minister Noonan said.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said that he has seen first-hand how these funds can make a “very real difference to the character and amenity of our cities, towns, and countryside, and support the re-use of our historic building stock”.

Calls for the three grant schemes will be opened by mid-November, including details of eligibility, application deadlines and activity supported.